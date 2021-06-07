Leaders look to put a leash on a growing problem on Madeira Beach

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — "No dogs allowed." The signs are posted all over the beach, but some people said the signs and the law are being ignored. City leaders are now looking into increasing patrols to deal with the four-legged problem.

Madeira Beach City Commissioner Helen Price brought the topic up at last week's meeting.

"We have a serious problem with the number of people bringing their dogs on the beach," she said, reading from an email she got from a local. "More and more people are bringing their dogs to the beach."

Price said she has noticed this as well.

"I think this is a problem," she said. "I've had dogs run up to me. I've seen dogs jumping on other people's blankets and things."

According to the city's ordinance, dogs are not allowed on the beach for safety, sanitary, and environmental reasons.

"That makes sense," said Steve Brown.

Brown works at Sand Dunes Beach Services. He's been there for nearly two decades and says he, and others, don't really see dogs out here.

"The only dogs I usually see on the beach are service dogs," Brown said. "Every once in a while I see a stray dog, but not that often."

Service dogs are allowed, but having any other pet on the beach could net you a $500 fine.

Price, and Madeira Beach Mayor John Hendricks, brought up the idea of increasing patrols. City manager Robert Daniels said the two deputies who currently patrol the area have changed their schedules to be out here during the hours when most people walk their dogs.

"They are hoping that the word can get out between the residents," Hendricks said.