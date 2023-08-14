Largo rescue dog up for national award

LARGO, Fla. — There is a dog in Largo that’s defying the odds.

After spending years in a hoarding situation abused and neglected, she’s managed to paw her way into a second chance. Now she’s nominated for a national award.

It’s been exactly one year since Jodie Keisel brought Fergie Mac home from the SPCA Tampa Bay. Keisel said this pup’s transformation has been so remarkable you could even call it heroic.

Every day it seems like Fergie Mac is achieving a new personal milestone.

“It used to be we could take two steps out the door, then we could take five, now we can walk around the block,” said Keisel.

She remembers the first day they locked eyes at the shelter.

“When I met her, my heart melted, like she was just in the corner cowering," Keisel said. "I don’t want to say unadoptable, but she needed a lot of work compared to the others."

The three-year-old chihuahua mini Schnauzer mix was among 125 dogs rescued from a hoarder situation in Alabama.

“She was a mess,” said Keisel. “Any sound, any noise, opening a can of soda, she would freak out. It was terrible.”

Despite all the reasons, Keisel could have said no, but she just had to say yes.

“My husband was like, ‘This isn’t going to work out, I don’t think we can do this, she is in too bad of condition,’ and I’m like, ‘We can do it, we can do it.”

Fast forward a year later, Fergie Mac has made a complete turnaround, living her best life with a new room, a new look, and new attitude.

“She’s blossomed so much. She’s crazy, she’s silly, she’s got the goofiest personality,” said Keisel.

Fergie Mac’s resilience and determination even gained national attention. Fergie Mac was named a finalist for the American Humane Hero Dog Award.

“To watch her come from what she was, which was that dog afraid of everything—just a coward, so scared—to see her bright and alert, it melts my heart,” Keisel said.

Now it's up to the public to vote for the winner.

“It's amazing that she’s part of it, and even if she doesn’t win, I’m proud of her,” said Keisel.

To find out more about the American Humane Hero Dog Award and to vote for Fergie Mac go to herodogawards.com. Voting ends Aug. 24.