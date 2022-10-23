Largo man charged for alleged battery of pregnant girlfriend: PCSO

LARGO, Fla. — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend in a parking lot on Saturday, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.

PCSO alleged that around 5:17 p.m. on October 22, Cole Joseph Danisment, 27, became angry with the victim, his pregnant girlfriend, in a Publix parking lot. Danisment then allegedly punched her multiple times in the face, and when the victim fell to the ground, began stomping on her head and upper body.

Officials said a witness intervened and pulled a concealed firearm on Danisment, which put an end to the attack. The witness stated that the attack was "so brutal in nature that he feared for the victim's life."

The victim sustained a broken nose and was covered in large amounts of blood. Danisment said he knew of his girlfriend's pregnancy with his child and claimed he doesn't remember his actions due to "seeing red" and blacking out.

While Danisment and the victim have been dating for a year and live together, there is currently a no-contact order in place against Danisment after he was arrested for alleged domestic battery against the victim on October 11, 2022. Officials said Danisment has shown "a pattern of violence toward the victim regardless of the no-contact order."

Danisment was charged with aggravated domestic battery on a pregnant female.