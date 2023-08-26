Largo Public Library Director needs a life-saving kidney donor

LARGO, Fla. — Largo Public Library Director Casey McPhee is battling end-stage renal disease and is in need of a life-saving kidney donor.

She joined the City of Largo in 2002 as the assistant library director. She became the library director in 2005 and has been there since its grand opening.

Now, she is looking for a live kidney donor and is determined to find a living donor with an O blood type.

"I really do remain hopeful, and it would be such a blessing to have a living donor," she said.

McPhee needs dialysis, a treatment for kidney failure, seven days a week for nine hours a day.

"About eight or nine years ago, some blood work showed my kidney function was dropping, and I had high blood pressure, and a few other situations made that a little worse, so I have a family history of kidney disease. My mother died from kidney disease in 1987," said McPhee.

McPhee lost her mother when she was 23 years old. Her son is now the same age.

"I felt like at 48, her life was just cut short, and that's somebody you miss greatly, your mother. You lose someone like that so early, and just the fact that we sort of have a similar path now seems poignant," she said.

Approximately 100,000 people are waiting for a kidney transplant in the United States, according to Tampa General Hospital (TGH).

McPhee has been on the transplant list for three years.

If someone is willing to become a potential match, call TGH at (813) 844-5669 or 1-800-505-7769 or HCA Florida Largo Hospital at (727) 588-5200.

For more information on the Living Donor Kidney Transplant program, visit here. People may fill out an online questionnaire.

For more information about TGH's program, call the hospital, press 5 for the kidney transplant program, then 3 for the living donor kidney transplant program.