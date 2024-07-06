Large tree branch falls, pins St. Pete woman to the ground

A large tree branch fell in St. Petersburg today pinning a woman to the ground, public safety officials said.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, at about 6 a.m., a large branch from an oak tree broke off and hit two homes.

When an adult woman came outside to inspect it, a second larger branch fell on top of her pinning her on the sidewalk, Fire Rescue officials said.

Police officers were able to free her from the tree.

Fire Rescue arrived and took her to an area hospital transported with non-life-threatening injuries to her legs.

Fifteenth Avenue South will be closed between 30 and 31st Street until the fallen tree can be removed.