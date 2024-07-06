Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Large tree branch falls, pins St. Pete woman to the ground

Tree falls.jpeg
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue
<pre>Fifteenth Avenue South will be closed between 30 and 31st Street until the fallen tree can be removed. </pre><br/>
Tree falls.jpeg
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jul 06, 2024

A large tree branch fell in St. Petersburg today pinning a woman to the ground, public safety officials said.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, at about 6 a.m., a large branch from an oak tree broke off and hit two homes.

When an adult woman came outside to inspect it, a second larger branch fell on top of her pinning her on the sidewalk, Fire Rescue officials said.

Police officers were able to free her from the tree.

Fire Rescue arrived and took her to an area hospital transported with non-life-threatening injuries to her legs.

Fifteenth Avenue South will be closed between 30 and 31st Street until the fallen tree can be removed. 

 

 

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    

    
        
Report a typo

    




  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png


        
    



    
      

          
          
              
Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.