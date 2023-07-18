Keeping the spirit of Andy Warhol alive in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’ve all heard of celebrity impersonators like Elvis or Michael Jackson, what about Andy Warhol? There’s an artist in St. Pete who isn’t only dressing up like his hero, he’s creating artwork inspired by him.

From mannequins to books to paintings to Campbells Soup, Lucky LeRoy’s art studio has Andy Warhol’s influence all around it.

“Andy Warhol is my hero, so any time I can share about his history, I’m happy to do that,” said LeRoy.

The two have a few things in common; they both grew up in Pittsburgh and moved to New York City to pursue a career as an artist.

So it was only fitting that LeRoy move his art studio to The Factory in St. Pete. It’s the same name Warhol used for his own studio in New York.

LeRoy said it was the glamour surrounding Warhol that drew him to the artist and the art.

Throughout The Factory, LeRoy loves showing off his Warhol-inspired work.

“I watch news stories, current events, and I try to find something that Andy Warhol might have painted about,” said LeRoy, walking through The Factory. “This one I made, it’s an Andy Warhol American Express American Flag.”

LeRoy is responsible for the newest Floridarama to be added to Fairgrounds St. Pete, also located inside The Factory.

“It sort of flashes at you as if it’s the paparazzi, and then you walk over to it, and you look in, and Andy Warhol is taking a picture of you,” said LeRoy.

LeRoy was even asked to be the first guest speaker at Fairgrounds St. Pete’s new Art After Dark series, taking place the third Friday of every month beginning July 21.

“He takes on the character, becomes part of the art, he’s an immersive walking art display himself,” said Sarah Hardin, Digital Marketing and Content Manager for Fairgrounds St. Pete.

LeRoy can’t wait to share his next project with the public, Hollywood screen tests just like the ones Warhol used to make, except in St. Pete, everyone is a celebrity.

“If you don’t take on the persona of what you are creating, it’s almost impossible to give it that authenticity that people are looking for,” said Stephanie Ellis.

For more information on Lucky LeRoy, go to leroy.land.

The inaugural Art After Dark takes place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Fairgrounds St. Pete. For more information and tickets, go to fairgrounds.art.