Indian Rocks Beach Trash Tribe committed to helping community after two hurricanes

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla — The Indian Rocks Beach Trash Tribe is dedicated to keeping the city's beaches clean and well-maintained.

However, after two hurricanes, things changed.

The Trash Tribe, run by Jenn Privalle, sprung into action the day after Hurricane Helene.

Hundreds of people and businesses were impacted by storm surge and flood waters along our barrier islands, the need was extremely high.

Privalle and her Tribe transitioned a local yoga studio into a warehouse of donated goods and a place for people to get supplies.

"We have brought thousands, and I mean the Country, we have received supply donations from all over the Country," explains Privalle. "They have brought all these supplies here and helped thousands and thousands of residents."

The non-profit hasn't stopped. The need increased after Hurricane Milton, and together, they're continuing to help those in the community who need it most.

They are accepting donations at their makeshift warehouse space at ZEN Massage and Yoga.

On October 26 they will return to hosting a cleanup. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m., and volunteers will meet at 1401 Gulf Blvd. The cleanup goal is to pick up the small debris piles that are leftover. Volunteers are asked to bring their own rake. Kids are welcome to come.

For more information, click here