In the Shadow of ‘The Trop’: Why some historic communities feel forgotten 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For several years, major players in the community, from artists to business owners to concerned citizens, worked on ways to make the Warehouse Arts District, Deuces Live, and the Gas Plant District, where Tropicana Field was built.
"We do not even have a single sign in the Warehouse Arts District. So you're not really sure when you come into it, and you're not really sure when you leave," Gina Foti, owner of Gina's Warehouse, told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska.
Following a series of meetings with city officials, Foti contacted Paluska, who was concerned about the area's future.
"Most people don't know this, but the Warehouse Arts District overlaps Tropicana, so our Fifth Avenue South is a huge way of transportation throughout the businesses, and we're very excited about our master plan that not only created sculptures and neckouts and trees for great walkability, widened streets, but also safety because people fly through those streets. There's no stopping, there's no stoplights," Foti said. "What's happening with Tropicana? I don't know if the city realizes it is impacting us greatly for many reasons.
"We're being put on hold on a lot of this stuff and told by the city to wait and see what happens. Of course, the recent situation didn't work with the Rays. And then we reached out again, but no response."
There was no shortage of business owners, locals, and community leaders willing to sit down with ABC Action News to air their grievances and ask what was going on behind the scenes.
At the Catalyst on Deuces, co-owner Jason Bryant feels that lower-income areas are being left out of big decisions.
"I will say that it doesn't seem that the city cares as much about this area as they do other areas," Bryant said. "It's very clear that there's not much investment that we can see as owners."
Bryant also attended community meetings held by the city.
"Do you and other businesses feel like you just don't have a seat at that table?" Paluska asked.
"Here's the thing, they give you a seat at the table, but do you have a voice there? I think that's a difference because they send these invites, and a lot of times, not with a lot of advance. Most of us are very busy, so it's kind of almost like, again, going back to you're not really trying to help us, in a sense, but you make it seem like, yeah, we met with them, and this is what we're doing."
At Zen Glass Studio & Gallery, Paluska talked with CEO David S. Walker about concerns in the district.
"I think that's a lot of the frustration that you see bubbling up around the area is that while the city did reach out and they are revitalizing the area, which is good for everyone, we just want to make sure that everyone's voices are heard, and that most importantly to us is that it remains a cohesive district," Walker said. "The things that we're asking for are pretty simple, you know, signage and lighting and sidewalks and stuff that just make a city function. You know, we don't want any special treatment."
Following local concerns, the City of St. Petersburg sent ABC Action News this write-up about its efforts to revitalize Deuces Live, the Warehouse Arts District, and surrounding historic communities.
Back in late January, the City of St. Petersburg announced a four-part "Voices from the Corridor" series of community workshops as part of the city's "Imagine the Deuces."
From February 11 to March 25, these workshops were designed to honor the history and culture of 22nd Street South, known as The Deuces, and encouraged residents to help shape its future.
"Voices from the Corridor" empowered residents, business owners, and stakeholders to co-create the future of The Deuces Corridor and Warehouse Arts District. These workshops offered an opportunity to: provide input on the next chapter of South St. Petersburg's revitalization; learn about progress made since the 2018 Action Plan; and hear updates on current projects within the corridor.
The city has made several enhancements to the area already, including the addition of two new public parks (District Park and Deuces Park); the construction of a 24-unit affordable townhome development right on the Deuces; the reimagining of the Manhattan Casino as a City-operated event space; an agreement with Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside to build the 44-unit affordable Pelican Place townhome development; zoning changes in the Warehouse Arts District and 22nd Street South Corridor that will boost housing, job creation, and commercial opportunities in the area; and the selection of the Green Mills Group to develop the vacant lots adjacent to the Royal Theater as affordable residential with ground floor retail.
The city is actively coordinating internally to advance many of the following projects; the "Voices from the Corridor" effort was instrumental in ensuring our work aligns with the community's top priorities. The final "Voices from the Corridor" report outlines a roadmap for 11 key focus areas. The top-ranked actions under each area follows (a full list of all ideas/actions are ranked in the final report):
1) Cleanliness & Landscaping
A clean and green neighborhood emerged as a resounding priority, with participants emphasizing the need to clean and landscape vacant lots, particularly between 13th Avenue South and 11th Avenue South. Residents also called for general landscaping improvements along 22nd Street South, along with enhancements to stormwater infrastructure.
2) Public Seating, Gathering Spaces & Placemaking
Community connectivity and shared space were central themes for respondents, who prioritized creating a vibrant seating area near 9th Avenue South for food trucks and outdoor gatherings. Vacant lots were identified as key opportunities for activation, while covered seating at major bus stops like those near the St. Pete College Keene Center was highlighted as a necessity.
3) Sidewalks & Accessibility (ADA Compliance)
Accessibility and mobility were a concern for participants, who placed the repair of uneven sidewalks along 22nd Street South at the top of the list. Residents pushed for ADA compliance, calling for improved curb ramps and removal of barriers. Specific improvements to the Pavilion area at Deuces Park were also emphasized.
4) Street Safety & Traffic Calming
Community members asked for urgent action to slow down traffic and improve safety. The top priority was the implementation of traffic calming measures, such as raised crosswalks and radar speed indicators. Many called for a traffic speed study to evaluate the possibility of lowering speed limits, particularly in pedestrian-heavy areas.
5) Crosswalks & Pedestrian Safety
For participants, pedestrian safety was non-negotiable. Installing flashing lights at crosswalks—especially at 5th Avenue South, 7th Avenue South, and 11th Avenue/22nd Street—was the leading request. The chaotic intersection at 5th Avenue South and 22nd Street South was singled out as needing a safer crossing, while repainting faded crosswalks along 22nd Street South was a recurring ask.
6) Bike Lanes & Alternative Transportation
Mobility in all forms was a key issue with participants in the conversation around bike lanes and alternative transport. Participants prioritized widening and protecting bike lanes, as well as repainting existing striping. There was strong consensus around the need to reduce scooter clutter and prevent sidewalk blockages.
7) Lighting & Electrical Infrastructure
Lighting was seen as essential for safety and ambiance, with attendees identifying the Pinellas Trail (from 22nd to 28th Street South) as a key location in need of illumination. Solar lighting at the Pavilion and a unified lighting scheme along 22nd Street—from 5th Avenue to at least 13th Avenue—were also named as priorities, inspired by vibrant models like the Skyway Bridge and Ybor City.
8) Parking & Road Maintenance
Road conditions were a high priority, with participants emphasizing the need for widespread repaving in the Deuces Corridor. The road leading to the Pavilion entrance (by the Old Time Tradition Art Gallery) was specifically mentioned, along with the establishment of permanent parking options near Deuces Park.
9) Signage
Effective signage received the attention of attendees, who called for improvements to welcome signs, wayfinding, and historic markers. Participants highlighted the need for signage at area boundaries (north and south of I-275) and along the Pinellas Trail, including replacing outdated or missing markers such as the "Florida Main Street" sign.
10) Zoning & Land Use
Participants expressed a desire to reimagine vacant land through rezoning for mixed-use developments. They proposed transforming spaces north of the Royal Theater and near 7th Avenue and 22nd Street South into community-serving assets. Enhancing trail access for WADA businesses and fostering flexible zoning to promote vibrancy were common themes.
11) Public Art & Cultural Preservation
Cultural pride and history were front and center for participants, who prioritized preserving the historic identity of the Deuces through public art and storytelling. Advocating for policies that protect historic landmarks while encouraging sustainable development was a close second. Residents also dreamed of transforming bus stops into public art and restoring murals and the façade of the Royal Theater as symbolic community anchors.