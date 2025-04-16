In the Shadow of ‘The Trop’: Why some historic communities feel forgotten 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For several years, major players in the community, from artists to business owners to concerned citizens, worked on ways to make the Warehouse Arts District, Deuces Live, and the Gas Plant District, where Tropicana Field was built.

"We do not even have a single sign in the Warehouse Arts District. So you're not really sure when you come into it, and you're not really sure when you leave," Gina Foti, owner of Gina's Warehouse, told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska.

Following a series of meetings with city officials, Foti contacted Paluska, who was concerned about the area's future.

"Most people don't know this, but the Warehouse Arts District overlaps Tropicana, so our Fifth Avenue South is a huge way of transportation throughout the businesses, and we're very excited about our master plan that not only created sculptures and neckouts and trees for great walkability, widened streets, but also safety because people fly through those streets. There's no stopping, there's no stoplights," Foti said. "What's happening with Tropicana? I don't know if the city realizes it is impacting us greatly for many reasons.

"We're being put on hold on a lot of this stuff and told by the city to wait and see what happens. Of course, the recent situation didn't work with the Rays. And then we reached out again, but no response."

There was no shortage of business owners, locals, and community leaders willing to sit down with ABC Action News to air their grievances and ask what was going on behind the scenes.

At the Catalyst on Deuces, co-owner Jason Bryant feels that lower-income areas are being left out of big decisions.

"I will say that it doesn't seem that the city cares as much about this area as they do other areas," Bryant said. "It's very clear that there's not much investment that we can see as owners."

Bryant also attended community meetings held by the city.

"Do you and other businesses feel like you just don't have a seat at that table?" Paluska asked.

"Here's the thing, they give you a seat at the table, but do you have a voice there? I think that's a difference because they send these invites, and a lot of times, not with a lot of advance. Most of us are very busy, so it's kind of almost like, again, going back to you're not really trying to help us, in a sense, but you make it seem like, yeah, we met with them, and this is what we're doing."

At Zen Glass Studio & Gallery, Paluska talked with CEO David S. Walker about concerns in the district.

"I think that's a lot of the frustration that you see bubbling up around the area is that while the city did reach out and they are revitalizing the area, which is good for everyone, we just want to make sure that everyone's voices are heard, and that most importantly to us is that it remains a cohesive district," Walker said. "The things that we're asking for are pretty simple, you know, signage and lighting and sidewalks and stuff that just make a city function. You know, we don't want any special treatment."

Following local concerns, the City of St. Petersburg sent ABC Action News this write-up about its efforts to revitalize Deuces Live, the Warehouse Arts District, and surrounding historic communities.