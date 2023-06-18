Hundreds of dads gather at Tampa Bay Automobile Museum

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, hundreds of fathers spent the day at the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum, holding a unique “Five Dollars For Dad” Fathers’ Day promotion.

“It started with our grandfather, great grandfather teaching him about cars,” said Aaron Abell.

Aaron and his dad Troy had that father-son enthusiasm when they looked inside a 1938 Panhard Dynamic.

“I’ve been going to car shows all my life, and he’s picked this up as a hobby, so when I saw it on the news this morning, I thought, ‘You know that’s a nice thing to do; let's head over there,'” said Troy.

Carlos Guzman's kids love playing with toy cars, but on Fathers' Day, it’s time for Dad to have some fun with the real thing.

“I think it’s really exciting to actually let them know about cars; I mean, we live in cars every day, so nothing better than to show them how they progressed,” said Guzman.

For Sean Clark, he’s been asking his family to visit the museum for years; today was a complete surprise.

“Me and my mom and my sister decided yesterday on the whim to take him here,” said Sean’s daughter.

According to museum director Alan Morin, these families aren’t only spending Father’s Day with someone special and spending it in some place special.

“We get people who come in from all over the world looking at these cars; they’ve heard of this collection,” said Morin.

All 90 cars in the collection are privately owned by the Cerf Family, 17 of which are one-of-a-kind.

“So this is the original collection of cars the family brought with them when they came here from France in 1972,” said Morin as he was giving a tour.

Morin said, just like most of the families visiting on Sunday, he too developed his passion for cars thanks to his dad, and now he’s passing on that passion to his kids.

“My daughter is in the fashion industry, but she can change suspension bushings,” said Morin.