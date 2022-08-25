'Human Library' in Safety Harbor gathers all walks of life to discuss prejudice, bias

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor Public Library will soon host a "Human Library," where humans replace books and can be checked out for safe, candid conversations about prejudice and bias.

Human books are needed for the event, all walks of life, anyone who has ever felt unfairly judged for their race, religion, sexuality, job, disability and more.

Readers — that is, people eager to learn about others different from them — are also needed.

The Human Library

Human books will be checked out for 15 to 20 minutes, staying in the library for positive conversation, then returned to be checked out again.

The Human Library started in Denmark in 2000 as a way to peacefully approach the topics of prejudice and bias.

No date has been set for the Safety Harbor event, but officials are eyeing an early November evening.

To participate in the Safety Harbor "Human Library" — either as a book or a reader — click here.