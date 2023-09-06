How St. Pete residents can dispose of storm debris after Hurricane Idalia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg said it will begin storm debris collection from flood-impacted neighborhoods following Hurricane Idalia on Thursday, Sept. 7.

St. Pete asked residents who want their debris picked up to place separated debris on the curb. Any items residents need to keep for insurance or other purposes should be kept on private property, and make sure they are not on the curb.

The City of St. Pete is picking up the following items:



Fencing Materials - fences knocked over during the storm

Construction Materials - building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, plumbing

Appliances - air conditioners, dishwashers, washers and dryers, stoves, refrigerators, water heaters

Electronics - computers, televisions, and other devices

Hazardous Materials - batteries, cleaning supplies, paints, pesticides, oils, compressed gas

Where should residents place debris?

Debris should be placed in front of the house, near the roadway curb.

Debris should be placed in the right of way.

DO NOT place debris near trees, poles, fire hydrants, utility boxes, or other structures that make debris removal difficult.

DO NOT place debris in alleyways or on sidewalks.

DO NOT place debris in the street or block roadways.

Vegetative debris from the storm should be placed in your trash bin for regularly scheduled trash pick up. If it doesn't fit, call 727-893-7398 to schedule a special pick-up.