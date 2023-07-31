Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Hotel fire causes evacuation; 1 transported to hospital

FIRE-TRUCK-GENERIC-FIREFIGHTER.png
WFTS
FIRE-TRUCK-GENERIC-FIREFIGHTER.png
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 11:34:17-04

LARGO, Fla. — One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a hotel in Largo early Monday morning.

Largo Fire Rescue said crews arrived at Home2 Suites Extended Stay Hotel on Ulmerton Road around 5:35 a.m. There, they found the fire on the exterior of the building.

Crews then evacuated everyone inside and extinguished the fire. Officials said the incident was taken over by hotel management after.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.