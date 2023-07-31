Hotel fire causes evacuation; 1 transported to hospital

LARGO, Fla. — One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a hotel in Largo early Monday morning.

Largo Fire Rescue said crews arrived at Home2 Suites Extended Stay Hotel on Ulmerton Road around 5:35 a.m. There, they found the fire on the exterior of the building.

Crews then evacuated everyone inside and extinguished the fire. Officials said the incident was taken over by hotel management after.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.