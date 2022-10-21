Watch Now
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead, Clearwater PD says

Mandalay Avenue is currently closed to traffic
Posted at 7:52 AM, Oct 21, 2022
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Clearwater early Friday morning,

The Clearwater Police Department said that just after 12:30 a.m. a man's body was found in the 700 block of Mandalay Avenue.

At this time, his identity nor other information has been released.

Mandalay Avenue, per Clearwater PD, is currently closed to traffic in the area due to the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

