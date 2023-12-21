Holiday pop-ups in Pinellas County offer free food, hygiene items to those in need

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The MolinaCares Accord is teaming up with Reach St.Pete to open pop-up holiday food pantries.

The community is invited to shop for frozen meats, fresh produce, dry goods, and hygiene items as they prepare for Christmas, free of charge.

They will have the following locations open throughout Pinellas County on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Enoch Davis Center



1111 18th Avenue South, St. Pete

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Campbell Park Rec Center

601 14th Street South, St. Pete

12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pinellas Hope

5726 126th Avenue North, Clearwater

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Northside Baptist Church