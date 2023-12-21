Watch Now
Holiday pop-ups in Pinellas County offer free food, hygiene items to those in need

Posted at 5:44 AM, Dec 21, 2023
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The MolinaCares Accord is teaming up with Reach St.Pete to open pop-up holiday food pantries.

The community is invited to shop for frozen meats, fresh produce, dry goods, and hygiene items as they prepare for Christmas, free of charge.

They will have the following locations open throughout Pinellas County on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Enoch Davis Center  

  • 1111 18th Avenue South, St. Pete
  • 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Campbell Park Rec Center  

  • 601 14th Street South, St. Pete
  • 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pinellas Hope  

  • 5726 126th Avenue North, Clearwater
  • 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Northside Baptist Church  

  • 6000 38th Avenue North, St. Pete
  • 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
