Health advisory issued for Clearwater Beach due to high bacteria levels

Mandalay Park and Sand Key beaches are also under a swim advisory
Posted at 4:44 PM, Sep 01, 2023
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Due to high bacteria levels, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County issued a public health advisory for Clearwater Beach, Mandalay Park, and Sand Key beaches.

The health department said samples taken were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, indicating fecal pollution. Fecal pollution may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

DOH-Pinellas said this should be considered a potential risk, and swimming is not recommended.

The DOH-Pinellas said the beaches were re-sampled, and results are pending.

An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher, set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The health department has tested coastal beach water quality at nine sites once every two weeks since August 2000 and weekly since August 2002 through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program.

Health officials said enterococci bacteria normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes.

  • Click here for more information on the samples taken at beaches across Pinellas County or their levels of enterococci bacteria.
