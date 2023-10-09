Halloween photo shoots gaining popularity in St. Pete

ST. PETE, Fla. — We’ve all heard of Christmas cards, but what about Halloween cards? Well, there is a photographer in St. Pete who is opening up his studio for ghosts and goblins of all ages to stop by and get their glamour shots.

“I worked for Walt Disney up in Orlando for about 13 years, taking photos with the characters,” said J.R. St. Jean. “Doing those types of photo sessions where they are very creative kind of sparks my imagination, getting me to do things that are a little different than what other photographers in the area do.”

What started out with Mickey at the Magic Kingdom has now evolved to the Witches of Salem for photographer J.R. St. Jean.

“It's all about fun. If it’s not fun, it’s not worth it,” said St. Jean.

J.R. holds photo shoots for all occasions but says it’s his annual Hocus Focus that really captures the spirit of the season.

“I want to find that one photo that you are going to print and hang up on your wall somewhere,” said St. Jean.

“Here in Florida, I have not seen anybody else do this. That’s why I wanted to be a part of it,” said Devin Alexis, who dressed up like a witch.

“When I go and edit the photos, I can add in fire, sparkles, magic waves, smoke,” said St. Jean, who provides costumes, props, and backgrounds.

“We have capes, and hats and wands and brooms and caldrons, and a spell book,” said St. Jean.

This year, J.R. added Wednesday Addam’s dorm room to the list of sets.

After all, the Adams Family doesn’t send Christmas Cards. They send Halloween Cards.

“Of course, people spend a lot of money on Christmas, but why not start a little bit earlier and think about getting ahead and doing something a little bit different,” said Jessica Hooper, who was dressed up as Morticia Addams.

“Oh, we always have fun with JR. His brain is just awesome about creating amazing sets,” said Cory Jenkins, who dressed up as Cousin It.

J.R. said the only thing better than the actual photo is the experience taking it.

“If I can accomplish that in one session, I feel like I’ve done what I need to do. I feel like I’ve given those people that moment, that memory that will last forever,” said St. Jean.