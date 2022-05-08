Watch
Gulfport woman rescued by police after she was pulled from the water and put a knife to her own throat

Posted at 1:30 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 13:30:02-04

In a dramatic rescue, Gulfport Police and First Responders saved a woman from taking her life after she was pulled from the water and put a knife to her own throat

According to officers, at 6 am Sunday morning, they arrived on the scene when they received reports that a screaming woman had plunged her car into the water at 58th Street and Shore Blvd. Gulfport Police said that first responders pulled the woman from the water and they attempted to walk her to an ambulance.

Police said she broke free, pulled a knife from her shirt, and placed it on her own throat. Authorities said they attempted to speak to her, however, after she remained unresponsive to commands to put the knife down, a rubber bullet was used to prevent her from harming herself.

The woman was taken into custody under the Baker Act according to police The vehicle was later removed from the water

