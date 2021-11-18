Good food, drinks and music keeps people coming back to Treasure Island's Ka'Tiki

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — If you're looking for good drinks, good music and some friendly faces then you may have found yourself at Treasure Island's Ka'tiki before.

It's located right across from the water on the Island's Sunset Beach and is the perfect place to watch the sun go down.

Ka'Tiki has been on Treasure Island since 1982 serving up pub-style food, good drinks and live music.

Paul Wille, General Manager of Ka'Tiki said, "I'd like to say that Ka'Tiki, Tiki Bar, everyone loves it. And it's welcome to everybody. You get people from every social-economic background. They'll get a fisherman sitting next to a lawyer. And they all get along and they're all here to enjoy the live music and that's the common bond."

We hear you have to try the $3 burger and the BLT. Ka'Tiki is open every day from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. and you find live music here every day, too, 365 days a year.