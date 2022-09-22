Godmother helps goddaughter remember father through children's book

LARGO, Fla. — There’s a woman in Tampa Bay who is redefining what it means to be a godmother.

This month, Tasha Cohen-Glynn released her first children’s book, with all proceeds going back to her 4-year-old goddaughter Moriah Joi’ after her father Tony unexpectedly died last year.

“It was a big surprise and a big shock," Cohen-Glynn said. "Moriah is my goddaughter, and her dad was not just her dad; he was my friend."

The number one concern for Moriah’s mother was making sure her little girl always remembers how much her dad loved her.

“That inspired me to write a book, and I thought of all the many things that she did with her dad so she can always remember him,” Cohen-Glynn said.

WFTS

The book is titled "Dada and Me."

“I want to make sure she doesn’t forget her dad because he was here," Cohen-Glynn said. "I never want her to forget him."

From brushing teeth to combing hair, the actions in the book are simple yet powerful.

“There was a page where daddy was helping her tie her shoe, and she says, ‘daddy wanted me to be safe when I run around the park.' That alone makes a huge difference,” Cohen-Glynn said.

Even though it’s about Moriah, Cohen-Glynn believes all daddies and daughters can enjoy this book together.

“It’s so important in a little girl’s life to have a dad present,” Cohen-Glynn said.

All money earned from book sales will go back into an Achieva Credit Union savings account set up in Moriah’s name.

“By the time she gets to college age, it might be really expensive, so as her godparents, we wanted to do something just to contribute to that,” Cohen-Glynn said.

For more information on the book, click here.