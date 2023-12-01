Gingerbread houses provide 'sweet' fundraiser for Salvation Army

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This week, one of the sweetest fundraisers of the season took place in Pinellas County. It’s the Salvation Army’s annual Home Sweet Home Gingerbread Decorating event.

From lollipops to pretzels to marshmallows—and don’t forget the frosting—representatives from 19 area businesses and non-profits worked to build gingerbread houses consisting of all different themes and treats.

“No house is going to be the same, and the hardest part is not eating your frosting or your candies while you are doing it,” said Amanda Griffin.

This marks the fourth annual gingerbread decorating event.

“It's a fundraiser for the Salvation Army’s supportive housing program, where we house single women and children, and we have about 15 right now, and this provides funding for them,” said Major Ted Morris with Salvation Army of Clearwater and North Pinellas.

The Salvation Army estimates about $45,000 in total donations, which will go toward things like personal computers, playground equipment and furniture for these families.

“It's so important to try and help these people out and try to give them a new start,” said one participant.

Whether you’re making your front door out of salts or sweets, these architects have an endless supply of building materials to work with.

Some of these houses are even modeled after actual addresses in real life, like 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“One table is actually doing zip lines from house to house, so it’s fun watching the ingenuity of these teams as they come together,” said Morris.

If the participants were able to resist the urge to eat their foundation, then they had a chance to win a prize, as the judges evaluated several different categories. The clock was ticking to finish before that sugar rush wore off.

“One table actually built their roofs for their houses last night ahead of time, and they brought it today because there is competition,” said Morris.

The Salvation Army said these participants aren’t just building houses; they’re building hope for families in need.

“We could not do what we do without people supporting us in many different ways, and this is a fun way to do it. They know they are supporting the Salvation Army, know they are supporting these women and children, but also having a good time while doing it,” said Morris.