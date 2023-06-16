Georgia boy enrolled in Clearwater summer camp befriends dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. — When a young kid from Georgia traveled to Clearwater for a summer camp program, he got closer to his dreams of becoming a dolphin trainer.

Jacob Tindall, participating in Clearwater Marine Aquarium's summer camp this year, is already forming a bond with Nicholas the Dolphin.

When Tindall draws pictures, Nicholas stays upside down next to him.

"It kind of reminds me that I have a very special bond with this dolphin and a very special friend," he said.

Tiffany Tindall, Jacob's mom, says his goal is to become the world's youngest dolphin trainer, so he spends his free time studying dolphins and all sorts of aquatic animals.

"He knows what he wants to do with his life," she said.

Nicholas, Tindall's new pal, was found over 20 years ago on Christmas Eve stranded near Gibsonton. The dolphin was rescued and brought to CMA.