FWC holds virtual workshop on proposed fishing regulations on Skyway Fishing Pier State Park

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission held a virtual workshop on Thursday to discuss proposed changes to fishing regulations at the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park.

The virtual workshop was held at 5:30 p.m.

People had an opportunity to ask questions or speak during public comment.

FWC said it sees more entanglements at the Skyway Fishing Pier when it comes to pelicans and other birds. As a result, the birds become entangled in fishing gear, which may lead to severe injury or death.

Jeff Liechty is a coastal biologist with Audubon, Florida. He monitors the pelican population by boat. But, first, he said he would pull the fishing line from the mangroves.

He took ABC Action News to an area where the pelicans nests in St. Pete.

"Those birds that get entangled at the Skyway Pier will often come back to nesting colonies like this. They come back trailing line that line can get entangled pretty easily in the mangroves, and that bird is stuck there until they die. The line stays in the colony even long after the bird has died," said Liechty.

In February, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission discussed changes to fishing regulations. Currently, the commission is considering changes that include: an annual education requirement for anglers, no more than two rods at a time, and seasonal or time-of-day restrictions on multiple hooks or sabiki rigs.

"The time has come for regulations. It’s something that’s long overdue; we’re eager to see FWC take this step to help protect pelicans," said Liechty.

Some anglers commented at the meeting, stating that fishermen want to protect the birds too. One fisherman pointed out that the pier allows people to fish who may not own a boat or have mobility issues.

People may comment on proposed fishing regulations online at: MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments or by email at Marine@MyFWC.com.

The commission is expected to make a final decision at a meeting in July.