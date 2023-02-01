From Puerto Rico to Gulfport, softball player shares hall of fame career

GULFPORT, Fla. — From Puerto Rico to Tampa Bay, it’s been quite the journey for life-long softball player Cale Camareno.

The Gulfport Boomerangs senior softball team never expected a hall of famer to be playing shortstop for them.

Camareno, 56, isn’t just one of the guys, she’s one of the best.

“I teach what my coaches taught me, keep the tradition alive,” said Camareno.

Growing up in Puerto Rico, Camareno played and set records in almost every sport.

“They noticed I had the skills to play basketball, volleyball and then softball,” said Camareno.

She played 12 years of professional basketball, including time on the national team.

“It was awesome. I got to go all around Puerto Rico, get to know all the people. It was fun,” said Camareno.

However, softball was always her true love, so when she moved to Boston in 2005, she stopped shooting for the basket and started swinging for the fences.

“We were traveling to New York, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and playing travel team tournaments,” said Camareno. “And then when I moved down here [Florida], I’m playing the 50s league, the 55 leagues.”

Her Boomerang teammates couldn’t be more excited to run the bases with her.

“It really inspires some of us older guys, really showing us how to play the game,” said teammate Bill Roscop.

It was actually on Hoyte Field that Camareno received the call that can only be described as a home run.

“‘I have nominated you to be in the Hall of Fame,’ and I was like, ‘what,’ I never imagined that. It was a big surprise,” said Camareno.

In November, Camareno flew home to Patillas, Puerto Rico, where she was recognized for a lifetime of athletic achievements and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“Never give up on your dreams, keep pushing forward,” said Camareno.

“We were shocked because we’ve all followed baseball for all these years and the great athletes that have come out of Puerto Rico, and now we get to play with one,” said Roscop.

She even shares all the Boomerang games with her fans back home.

“I go live, and they get to see it, and they comment on Facebook,” said Camareno.