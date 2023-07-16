Watch Now
Florida man charged after crashing into apartment building

St. Petersburg Police Department
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jul 16, 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man faces multiple charges after crashing into an apartment building at the 2400 block of 15th Avenue South early Sunday morning.

32-year-old De Airis Bargman has been charged with DUI with property damage, fleeing and eluding from a police officer, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana.

At about 4:30 a.m., a vehicle went the wrong way in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue South. An officer attempted a traffic stop, but the car took off and crashed into one of the apartment buildings at Wildwood Apartments a few blocks away.

Bargman was injured and is hospitalized, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. However, a passenger, an adult man, was seriously injured.

A man inside the apartment that the car struck was also injured, but he was treated and released.

Other residents in nearby apartments were relocated as the structural safety of the building is still being determined.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

