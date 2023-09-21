Florida man arrested for allegedly attacking PSTA driver in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police arrested a man they say attacked a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) driver in downtown St. Petersburg.

Police said the attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday. That's when investigators said a PSTA driver was on break near the entrance to the St. Pete Pier.

When he got back on the trolley to continue his route, the driver was hit by an unknown man, later identified by detectives as 46-year-old Obdulio Chacon. The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chacon was charged with aggravated battery and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.