Five-O Donut Co. brings big buzz and bigger sweets to Downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christine Nordstrom has quickly become the donut queen of Tampa Bay.

"If I can think of it, I'll make it," she said with a laugh.

And she's not kidding about that!

She just opened her sixth Five-O Donut Co. location in Downtown St. Petersburg at 1003 4th Street North.

Inside her cozy shop are fantastical creations — chocolate glazed concoctions the size of hubcaps, giant gooey s'mores beauties begging for an Instagram post — alongside more traditional fare that's just as tasty.

"Half of our case is simple basic things, and the other half is whatever your heart desires," Nordstrom said.

This single mom with a classical baking background is playfully inventive but also smart. Her wildest creations at Five-O Donut Co. get people in the door, but she makes she everything taste as good as it looks.

Everything is "arrestingly good," hence the shop's name.

"Aesthetics are important because people always eat with their eyes first," Nordstrom said. "But I really want to make people happy."

A seventh Five-O Donut Co. location in Ellenton is planned for next year.