FDLE investigates officer-involved shooting in Largo, police say

Posted at 10:22 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 10:22:43-05

LARGO, Fla. — Three officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting in Largo Saturday night, the Largo Police Department said.

Police said around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the area of 144th Lane N. Police said it was reported that a man was at his ex-girlfriend's house damaging her car and was in an altercation with neighbors.

While officers were on their way to the house, dispatch said the man was possibly armed with a firearm and a witness heard a gunshot.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the man, who was armed with a rifle. Three Largo Police Department officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting as a result of the encounter.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No other people were injured.

Two other Largo officers were involved in a crash while they were responding to the incident. Police said they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

