Fatal shooting incident at Baypointe Preserve Apartments

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police (SPPD) responded to a distressing call reporting a shooting incident at 11901 4th St N, Baypointe Preserve Apartments, Friday at 5:39 p.m.

The victim, identified as a man in his 30's, was transported to the hospital, where he passed away due to his injuries, police say.

Limited information is currently available regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Authorities are actively investigating the case to determine what led to the shooting.