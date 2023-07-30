Fatal crash in St. Pete leaves 1 dead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) responded to a fatal crash on Sunday morning.

SPPD said that at 5 a.m., the driver of a black Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on Pinellas Point Drive South at high speed.

He failed to make the northbound turn where Pinellas Point Drive South turns into 4th Street South. As a result, his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was then transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and later died from his injuries.