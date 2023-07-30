Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Fatal crash in St. Pete leaves 1 dead

St. Petersburg Police car generic
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
St. Petersburg Police car generic
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 11:43:03-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) responded to a fatal crash on Sunday morning.

SPPD said that at 5 a.m., the driver of a black Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on Pinellas Point Drive South at high speed.

He failed to make the northbound turn where Pinellas Point Drive South turns into 4th Street South. As a result, his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was then transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.