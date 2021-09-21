Fan stabbed in Tropicana Field parking lot after Rays game

A fan was stabbed in one of the parking lots at Tropicana Field following Monday night's Tampa Bay Rays game, police say.

According to a release from St. Pete Police, two fans got into an argument in parking lot 6 at Tropicana Field, which led to a physical altercation.

Police say the suspect, 19-year-old Alexander Garcia, got a knife from his car and stabbed the victim in the side.

Authorities say Garcia tried to leave the scene, but baseball police traffic units were able to detain him. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Garcia was arrested for aggravated battery.