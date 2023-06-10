Fan had cardiac arrest during Rays game

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency responders resuscitated a Tampa Bay Rays fan after a heart attack during a game on Friday evening.

According to the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPF), the fan displayed signs of being unconscious when another fan placed the gentleman down on the ground and started performing CPR.

Three first responders on site rushed to the fan and started to perform life-saving care. The EMS crew got the fan's heart beating again, and the fan was then transported to a nearby hospital.

"With the teamwork of the nearby fans, SPFR, Tampa Bay Rays staff, and St. Petersburg Police, hopefully, this fan will be able to return and enjoy the experience of another baseball game." Said the St. Petersburg press release.

If you want to learn more about CPR classes, the St. Petersburg Fire Department has classes available.