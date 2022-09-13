Family searches for answers 22 years after 8-year-old vanishes from Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pasco County aunt is still waiting for answers after her nephew disappeared from a Clearwater apartment complex nearly 22 years ago.

On September 11, 2000, 8-year-old Zachary Bernhardt was reported missing from his apartment on Drew Street in the middle of the night. Clearwater Police said the case remains unsolved and detectives are committed to solving the case.

Billie-Jo Jimenez, Zachary's aunt, said her nephew was creative and loved to decorate for Christmas.

"He was shy of course when he first met people, but it didn't take him long to warm up," she said. "He had a love of Christmas decorations. Every kid loves Christmas, but he loved the decorating part of Christmas. He was always in the store. He loved planting flowers."

Detectives released an age progression photo showing how Zachary might look today.

Clearwater Police Department

"It's hard to watch my nephew grow up on a flier," said Jimenez.

On Monday, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement held its Florida Missing Children's Day, a ceremony to remember missing children across the state.

Zachary's aunt and grandmother attended the ceremony in Tallahassee. She encouraged people to pay attention to missing children fliers.

"Take a look at everybody's children, the fliers, you know," she said. "Take a look at them and remember they could be skinnier, they could be heavier, they could have purple hair. They could have tattoos, but take a look, but don't second guess yourself. If your instinct tells you, call law enforcement."

Clearwater Police urges anyone with information on the case to contact 727-562-4242.

An Amber Alert for Zach is still open to this day. It is the longest-running Amber Alert in the state.