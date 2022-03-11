Excitement in Dunedin after MLB agreement reached

DUNEDIN, Fla — After nearly 100 days, Major League Baseball is coming back to Dunedin

"I'm thrilled, I'm absolutely thrilled to know that baseball is coming back," said local fan Paul Fumea.

He tells ABC Action News that it's "about time" an agreement was reached between MLB players and owners.

"It's America's pastime. I want to see my [Cincinnati] Reds in the playoffs. Let's see some ball. Let's play some ball," he said.

Others say they're happy for the younger MLB players, whose salaries were a major issue in the bargaining disagreement.

"I mean one injury and they're done. These guys have worked their whole lives. So I wish all of them the best and I hope that I get to catch a couple of games at the Dunedin Stadium," said Mark Nejmeh.

And outside of the stadium, baseball means foot traffic.

The owner of Corvo Bianco Wood-fired Cookery in Dunedin says she's looking forward to that.

"We were hoping that everything would settle. We figured that they would come to some kind of conclusion at some point and I'm happy to hear they have unless anyone changes their mind," said Dena Leigh.

And after navigating a pandemic, Leigh adds that this will bring a boost to everyone in the area.

"And it helps all the businesses in town because people come and they never just stay in one place in Dunedin, which is great for everybody," she said.

Opening day for Major League Baseball is set for April 7.