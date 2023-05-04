'Emerging Artist' show at Creative Pinellas in Largo highlights area's top new talents

Jenipher Chandley is a mom, a grandmother — and a spectacular painter who's about to be thrust into the limelight.

"This has made me push and drive for something more," said the St. Pete talent.

Chandley is one of 10 dazzling names being showcased in the must-see "Emerging Artist" exhibition at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas in Largo.

Mesmerizing glass artist Dennis DeBon, playful interactive painter Kate Cummins and engaging mixed-media star Amy Wolf are also featured.

The exhibition will open with a cocktail reception Thursday night at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas (open to the public; RSVP here).

The show will then run in the gallery until July 16. Admission is free, and most of the work is perfect for families hoping to encourage young people to embrace art.

Creative Pinellas is a nonprofit celebrating the best artists and art experiences in Pinellas County.

Each one of the "Emerging Artist" participants receives a grant, a mentorship with an established artist and a featured place in this unforgettable exhibition.

For a full list of the artists, plus more information, click here.

