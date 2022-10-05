Dunedin's Mangos & Marley collects items for those disrupted by Hurricane Ian

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Nina Johnston is ready to pay a whole lotta love forward.

"It's our turn to give back," said the owner of Dunedin coastal cafe Mangos & Marley at 506 Main St. in Dunedin.

Johnston is a breast-cancer survivor, a battle she fought recently. As she relaunched her life with a brand-new restaurant, she was boosted and supported by friends and family in Tampa Bay.

"If it wasn't for the community that surrounded me and my family, I don't know how we would have gotten through it," she said.

Johnston runs Mangos & Marley with her husband, Graham. The food and beer are Instagram-pretty; the island vibe is chill.

But guests will now see something else in the dining room: supplies to help families whose lives were disrupted by Hurricane Ian.

"They've lost everything, so we're trying to get whatever we can," said Johnston.

With the help of local property damage company Master Restoration, which offered to drive the supplies down, Mangos & Marley has already packed one truck, with another on the way.

If you'd like to help the Dunedin restaurant collect more supplies, click here.