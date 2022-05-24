Dunedin's Curlew Water Tower gets cute critter makeover from muralist Tom Stovall

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Tom Stovall loves attention, "that need to be seen," and he'll scale great heights to get it.

Like, really really great heights.

Known for his large-scale murals all over Tampa Bay, including inside the Vinoy, Stovall is the high-flying talent currently giving Dunedin's 150-feet-high, 1-million-gallon Curlew Water Tower a cute critter makeover.

Stovall came up with an environmental concept to adorn the historic landmark, which was built in the 1960s next to the Dunedin Golf Club.

On one side, he's now painting Henry the gopher tortoise as a nod to legendary Caladesi Island settler Henry Scharrer. Henry should be finished shortly.

On the other side of the water tower, Stovall will later paint Sylvia the sea turtle to honor Dunedin's storied oceanographer Dr. Sylvia Earle.

Working with partner Mark Winter, Stovall is using expensive weather-resistant two-part epoxy paint to color the water tower.

He's also making a solid bid to win the title of World's Most Interesting Man.

As well as being a beloved artist, and a classically trained pianist, Stovall has also been a Hollywood producer/director/actor who's appeared on such shows as "MASH" and "The Rockford Files."

His secret to life is simple yet adventurous.

"I don't grow bored at all. I just always want to pursue something different."

