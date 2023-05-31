Dunedin virtual reality center hopes summer break keeps them in the air

DUNEDIN, Fla. — With kids and teens preparing for a nice summer break, they’ll most likely have plenty of extra time on their hands. There is a business in Dunedin that’s offering them a chance to fly a plane, drive a race car or fight a zombie apocalypse, all in the same spot.

It’s called Sim Center and they are holding their grand re-opening in Dunedin in June.

From racing a Formula One car, to flying an F-16 Fighter jet, to fighting a zombie apocalypse, they have all your virtual reality needs covered.

“I opened up a 4,000 square foot space, I built out, everything was done, I’m opening my doors, the pandemic starts, I’m like, ‘ok,’” said owner Peter Repak.

Repak said the turbulence was supposed to be in the cockpit, not the business plan, but some things are out of your control.

“All of a sudden, we have Hurricane Ian and we have Hurricane Nicole, and understanding we didn’t get hit by the hurricane, but the tourist industry was hit,” said Repak.

After downsizing from their Clearwater location, Sim Center relocated to 2674 Bayshore Blvd. in Dunedin. He said the challenge is now letting everyone know.

“Because most people think we are in downtown Clearwater, and many times I get calls, ‘Hey, are you still in business,’ so most people think we went out of business,” said Repak.

For Peter, moving to the United States from Hungary at age 23 with the ambition to create a one-of-a-kind family entertainment destination was more than just business. It was the American Dream.

“Every single switch, ever single button, is exactly what the real airplane is,” said Repak showing off his pride and joy, a 737 simulator he built in his own living room.

“I always wanted to be a pilot,” said Repak.

He just hopes he has enough jet fuel left to keep Sim Center in the air and not grounded permanently.

“It’s very close,” said Repak, who is depending on a busy summer.

For more information, visit the Sim Center website.