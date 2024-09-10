Dunedin Mocktail Walk to serve up tasty alcohol-free drinks this Saturday

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Leave it to our pals in Dunedin to put a tasty modern spin on the classic pub crawl.

This Saturday — which also happens to be National Sober Day — the 2nd Annual Downtown Dunedin Mocktail Walk will feature 15 bars and restaurants serving up exclusive alcohol-free concoctions.

Participating locations include Casa Tina, the HONU, Hog Island Fish Camp and more.

The inclusive event—which starts at 5 p.m. and costs $20 to attend—was created by local luminary Elena Marrero. She owns two stores in town, Our House and the Great Giftsby, where wristbands can be purchased.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the LAMPLighters, Metropolitan Ministries and the Joshua House.

For more on the Dunedin Mocktail Walk, go here.