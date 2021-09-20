Dunedin couple celebrates becoming 'empty nesters' with fun photoshoot

DUNEDIN, Fla. — It’s a day some parents look forward to and others dread: sending off all the kids to college and officially deeming yourselves “empty nesters.”

For one Dunedin couple, a photoshoot they arranged to celebrate their two daughters going off to college, is turning into a lot of positive traction on social media.

Doug and Candi Lyons just became empty-nesters this Summer when their youngest daughter, Morgan, went off to college at Louisiana State University. Their older daughter, Lauren, is already in attendance at Auburn University.

The Lyons collaborated with their friend Safety Harbor photographer Kamran Malik, who goes by MrKamraMan, to pull off the fun photoshoot.

Some of the photos feature a play-off of a baby announcement/gender reveal showing the couple as if they are expecting zero kids, as each holds a pink balloon with their college-aged daughters' names on it.

Others show the couple popping open a bottle of champagne to cheers to the occasion.

In another set of photos, the couple ventures off in a red convertible and look over a road map.

As a play on the term "empty nesters," another photo shows the Lyons holding an empty bird house.

The Lyons look forward to their newest adventures — this time as a party of two!