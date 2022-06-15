Dunedin-based Pizza Skiff delivers fresh hot pies to islands and sandbars in Tampa Bay

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Sean Ferraro is selling pizzas from a boat to some bathing seniors near Caladesi Island.

"Hey, you guys hungry? I'm the Pizza Skiff! I got 10 cheese and pepperoni pizzas for sale! Just made them!"

The swimmers perk up! "We've heard about you! Come back later!"

Sean pumps his fist: "You got it!"

He later sells them a pepperoni pizza, right there in paradise, and throws in a beach ball, too.

Welcome aboard the brand-new Pizza Skiff, a buzzworthy new business venture that delivers fresh hot pies to sandbars and islands from around Honeymoon and Caladesi Islands all the way to Indian Rocks Beach.

That's right: aquatic pizza!

"This is all the best things rolled into one," Ferraro said. "We'll float right over and get you fed!"

Ferraro is also the owner of Dunedin's popular Madison Avenue Pizza. This Tampa Bay native loves the water, loves boats, so why not combine his favorite worlds?

"Sometimes I have to remind people I'm not cooking these in our house or the back of a car," he said. "I'm making them fresh in the pizzeria."

On the Pizza Skiff, Ferraro sells whole pies — cheese and pepperoni — for $20 a pop, usually on the beach-busy weekends. He takes most forms of payment. He keeps the food hot in a fancy onboard warmer.

If you see the Pizza Skiff cruising the shallows (look for the flags), wave them down from a boat or the beach.

Or you can message them on Instagram to get their location and schedule.

So far, the Pizza Skiff has been a hit, and if his fellow friends on the water keep eating his pizza, he'll keep boating it out there.

"I was worried initially, but our first weekend out we just killed it," he said. "On Memorial Day weekend, we had a bidding war over our last pizza!"