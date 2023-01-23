Duke Energy proposes an increase in customers bills in April

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced on Monday they proposed an increase in customers' bills to cover fuel and storm costs from 2022.

Duke said they filed a request with the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) to adjust its fuel and capacity rates and recovery of storm and restoration costs. This comes on the same day TECO announced they are also seeking an increase to customers' bills. According to Duke, a number of events in 2021 and 2022 drove up the prices of natural gas and caused supply uncertainty.

If the PSC approves the requests Duke filed, the typical residential customer's energy bill would increase by about 20 percent or $33.49 for 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh).

Commercial and industrial customers' energy bills would increase between 19 and 37 percent.

If approved, the bills would adjust in April 2023.