Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after slamming into back of police SUV, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after slamming into the back of a police vehicle, police said.

Clearwater police said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on U.S. 19 near Drew Street.

A pickup truck slammed into the back of a police vehicle that was conducting a traffic stop on the side of the highway.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Morton Plant Hospital as a trauma alert, police said. The officer was not injured.

Police said the officer was outside the car conducting a traffic stop when the SUV was hit.

The pickup truck and the police SUV have significant damage.

Police said the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 are closed south of State Road 590 and will likely be shut down for several hours.

