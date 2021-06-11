Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police are still looking for the driver who hit and killed a skateboarder on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard early on Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Keene Road around 2 a.m.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Tyler Deremo, died after being taken to Morton Plant Hospital.

Officers say they found the damaged 2010 Toyota Sienna abandoned in the 2100 block of Cleveland Street. The driver, identified as Sergio Mendoza-Mesquite, 32, has not been located.

Clearwater Police Sergio Mendoza-Mesquite, 32, is wanted for hitting and killing a skateboarder on Gulf-to-Bay and leaving the scene.

According to police, witnesses say the driver never hit their brakes.

Anyone with information on the case should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.