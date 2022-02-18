Downtown Dunedin's History Museum to open new exhibit about the evolution of Sunshine State eats

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Dunedin History Museum, located in the charming heart of downtown, is a true Tampa Bay hidden gem, with interactive exhibits, a lively playful layout and one of the best gift shops around.

A new exhibit, "Florida Foodways," about the evolution of Sunshine State eats, will open on Feb. 25.

Oranges are NOT native to Florida. Did you know that? They came from Spanish settlers. This new exhibit breaks down a lot of misconceptions.

Tickets to the museum are $5, with children 12 and under free admission.

The museum, housed in the town's old train depot, is an architectural marvel in itself. The railroad-themed statues out front are Instagram favorites.

For more on the Dunedin History Museum, visit dunedinmuseum.org.