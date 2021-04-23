DNA identifies human head found by jogger in St. Pete in July

St. Petersburg Police say they've identified a head found by a jogger in early July 2020.

According to police, the remains are that of 80-year-old Donald Edward Coston. His cause of death is still under investigation, police say.

Coston's head was found near the intersection of 38th Ave. S and 31st St. S. near the I-275 overpass. The jogger who found the remains called police around 7 a.m. July 7.

Police are trying to get information on the last few days of Conston's life. They're asking anyone with details on where he might have been to call them at 727-893-4823.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the letters "SPPD" and tip information to TIP-411.