Detectives investigate accidental shooting involving 15-year-old shot by another teenager

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a call of a 15-year-old boy who another teen accidentally shot on Wednesday.

PCSO said the shooting happened on Cheltenham Drive in Palm Harbor.

According to authorities, when deputies arrived at the scene, the 15-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the face.

The shooter, a 15-year-old boy, left the scene before deputies arrived but was located a short distance away.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, authorities say.

According to PCSO, the shooting appears to be accidental.