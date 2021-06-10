Deadly hit-and-run closes EB lanes of Gulf-to-Bay near Keene Road

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police say the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard are closed for the next several hours as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run.

According to police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Keene Road around 2 a.m.

The victim, a pedestrian who has not been identified, died after being taken to Morton Plant Hospital.

Officers are searching for the vehicle involved. Authorities had all lanes closed until just after 6 a.m. when the westbound lanes reopened.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

