Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Deadly hit-and-run closes EB lanes of Gulf-to-Bay near Keene Road

Drivers asked to avoid area for several hours
items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
gulf-to-bay hit and run Ryan French
Posted at 5:05 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 06:16:08-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police say the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard are closed for the next several hours as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run.

According to police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Keene Road around 2 a.m.

The victim, a pedestrian who has not been identified, died after being taken to Morton Plant Hospital.

Officers are searching for the vehicle involved. Authorities had all lanes closed until just after 6 a.m. when the westbound lanes reopened.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.