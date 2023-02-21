Deadly fire under investigation in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly fire in Dunedin.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a home on Evans Road just before 1:30 p.m. for a welfare check. When they arrived, deputies could smell smoke coming out of the home and called the fire department.

Firefighters responded and found Ivette Martinov, 62, dead inside after they forced their way in. The sheriff's office said there was no active fire when firefighters got inside, but there was evidence of a fire.

The medical examiner's office will determine Martinov's cause of death.

The sheriff's office said detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit and Burglary/Pawn (Arson) Unit are investigating. Authorities added that the fire doesn't appear suspicious.