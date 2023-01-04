Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse hits close to home for a local mother

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The world was in shock when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But for a Tampa Bay area mother, that moment hit home for her.

Marcia Welch’s son, Jacquez, collapsed while playing football for Northeast high school three years ago.

Unfortunately, he passed away shortly after from a pre-existing condition that was never diagnosed.

Marcia tells ABC Action News watching the events unfold on Monday night made her emotional and gave her “chill bumps.”

“To see Damar fall out on that field, my heart just sunk. I just got chills all over. Just reminded myself of my son what happened to my son. So, I can imagine how his family felt and his teammates felt because I felt all that with Jaquez,” said Marcia Welch.

Marcia adds that something like this can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any given time and says people should continue to do what they love but be cautious and get routine check-ups. She is also now praying for Damar, his family and his teammates.