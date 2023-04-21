Dad arrested for neglect after 9-year-old brings meth to school, authorities say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas Park man faces a child neglect charge after the sheriff's office said his 9-year-old son brought two bags of meth to school on Thursday.

The boy gave the two bags to a teacher and said their dad put the bags in their backpack, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded and tested the substance, which tested positive for meth, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Joseph Dombrowsky, 49, told detectives he didn't know how the bags got in the child's backpack. Authorities said Dombrowsky used meth and ecstasy last weekend and has previously been arrested for drug trafficking.

The child later told detectives he found the bags in his backpack when he was looking for a piece of candy.

Dombrowsky was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.